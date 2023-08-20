Critical fire danger for the Brazos Valley this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entirety of the Brazos Valley from 10am-9pm Monday, August 21st. The National Weather Service has issued these warnings due to the forecasted excessive heat, low relative humidity, and high wind speeds.

As for the heat, the Brazos Valley has officially experienced the hottest summer in 141 years of weather record keeping. This week brings more of the same, with actual temperatures forecast anywhere from 104°-110°. 7-10 degrees above average has become the new “norm” for temperatures across the area this summer, which has only contributed to the increasing fire danger. Unfortunately, there is no end in sight, as we are approaching a 50 day consecutive streak of triple-digit heat.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has continually forecast HIGH, if not, VERY HIGH fire danger for the Brazos Valley, and as we near the end of August, the forecast is no different. The agency notes that fuels (i.e. grass, trees, brush, etc.) across the region are extremely flammable, and can catch fire when exposed to any spark or source of high heat. With 200 Texas counties (including all 16 counties of the Brazos Valley) actively under burn bans, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited across a majority of the state. From grilling, to parking you car over grass, the Forest Service urges caution with any outdoor activities involving a heat source.

Texas Forecast Fire Danger 8/20/23-8/22/23 (Texas A&M Forest Service)

The most recent drought monitor shows the Brazos Valley is experiencing severe (level 2/4) and extreme (level 3/4) drought, and with little rain in the forecast, the situation will likely only worsen. Our vegetation is extremely stressed; lawns have turned yellow, plants are wilting, and crops are struggling to keep up with this heat. At this point, we would need anywhere from 9 to 12 inches of rain in the next month in order to fully alleviate these conditions. With both heat and drought plaguing the Brazos Valley this summer, fire danger will likely be a continuing concern.

Drought Monitor Brazos Valley with Rainfall Statistics (kbtx)

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO PREVENT ACCIDENTAL FIRES?

Use equipment that could generate sparks responsibly



Avoid outdoor burning



Be prepared to take immediate action if a fire starts



Prepare for a possible ignition or evacuation, like keeping your cell phone charged and knowing where family and friends are



Extinguish grills and outdoor cooking properly. Do not leave them unattended



Soak ashes and charcoal in water and dispose of them in a metal can



Follow all fire restrictions and burn bans



Report any signs of fire or smoke to local authorities promptly



