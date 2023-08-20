Firefighters respond to grass fire on Old Reliance Road
Several fire departments responded to the blaze Saturday evening
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several fire agencies responded Saturday evening to a grass fire on Old Reliance Road in Brazos County.
The fire was reported in the 3500 block of Old Reliance between Austin’s Colony Parkway and Wallis Road.
Old Reliance Road was closed shortly after 7 p.m. due to the number of emergency vehicles on the roadway.
It’s unclear what started the fire and we don’t know if anyone has been injured.
The fire was declared ‘under control’ around 7:30 p.m.
Scroll down for additional content
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.