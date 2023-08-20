Fundraiser for Fun For All Playground

KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The community came out Saturday to raise money for the next phase of the Fun For All Playground at Central Park.

It was the Fun For All Bowl-A-Thon at Grand Station Entertainment.

The event raises funds for the expansion of the all-inclusive playground in College Station. Fun for all ensures everyone can play and learn in the same environment, regardless of a child’s motor or cognitive abilities.

Phase One opened in August of 2019.

They’re hoping to raise 50-thousand dollars from this event, and they thank the community for it’s support and enthusiasm over the years.

