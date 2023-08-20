Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham is coming off its first season under Head Coach Danny Youngs.

The Cubs made it to the third round of the playoffs and finished with an 8-5 record in 2022.

Brenham has to replace quarterback Rylan Wooten who is now at Blinn.

Youngs said last year was about establishing the culture with the new staff, and now the Cubs can build on it in year two.

“This year we’ve had a lot more people show up to summer camp, and we just want it more,” Brenham defensive lineman Conner Appelt.

“It’s a wild process that first year. I think this season of going through the off season and getting to know the kids and building relationships with them that’s outside of football and get to know them as young men has really been the most exciting,” Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said. “Really excited to see what we look like when we get on the field against someone else, and it really feels like we’ve been going against ourselves for so long.”

Brenham opens the season at home against Oak Ridge.

They have a tough non-district schedule.. including three games against 6A schools.

