Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville is looking to improve on their 4-7 record from last season.

Huntsville lost three of its last four games, but was able to beat Randle to earn a playoff spot.

The Hornets will also have their first ever home stadium to play in this season, but it won’t be ready for the season opener. The stadium is expected to open in the middle to end of September.

Huntsville’s week one opponent is A&M Consolidated.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.