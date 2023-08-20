Houston Astros star Jose Altuve reaches 2,000 career hits

Astros star Jose Altuve has reached 2,000 career hits, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the milestone
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By JOSHUA KOCH
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has reached 2,000 career hits, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Altuve hit a leadoff single in the fifth inning against Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert on Saturday night. He was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double, but the Minute Maid Park crowd was ready to celebrate.

As Altuve trotted toward the dugout, a 2,000-hit graphic was displayed on the jumbotron and the eight-time All-Star tipped his helmet to the roaring crowd. With the fans still cheering, Altuve stepped up out of the dugout for a curtain call, once again tipping his helmet.

Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (3,060) and Jeff Bagwell (2,314) also reached 2,000 hits with the Astros. They were both in attendance on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Altuve also singled on Gilbert's first pitch of the game. The 2017 AL MVP slowly trotted down to first base as a fan in the stands updated a homemade poster to 1,999.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen and White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus also reached 2,000 career hits this season. Andrus got his milestone hit on April 5. Freeman accomplished the feat on June 25, and McCutchen reached the milestone on June 11.

There are seven active MLB players with at least 2,000 hits: Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, Andrus, McCutchen and Freeman.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

Nearly 40 students in Prairie View were sent to hospitals Friday night due to extreme heat...
38 students sent to hospitals for heat-related emergencies at Prairie View A&M University
The suspect's wrecked out vehicle on Rio Grande and Rock Prairie Road on Friday night.
CSPD patrol vehicle struck as suspect evaded police
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten
300,000 gallons of wastewater released unintentionally from City of Bryan’s sanitary sewer system
The City of Bryan is looking at relocating the Bryan Animal Center to another city-owned piece...
Residents express concerns over potential Bryan Animal Center relocation

Latest News

Dallas Wings
Washington hosts Dallas following Ogunbowale’s 30-point game
Palwasha Sharwani, executive director of Emgage Texas, left, and A.J. Durrani, right, a Harris...
Houstonians worry new laws will deter voters who don’t recall the hard-won fight for voting rights
Texas Rangers
Adames leads Brewers against the Rangers after 4-hit outing
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore.
Seahawks starters look sharp in limited action, Seattle tops Dallas 22-14