Increasing activity across the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we approach the peak of Atlantic hurricane season (September 10th), activity across the Atlantic basin is ramping up. As of the August 19th 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Depression Six has formed in the Central Atlantic.

Maximum Wind Speed Movement Central Pressure Location 35 mph WNW at 16 mph 1006 mb 855 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands

Through the use of both visible and infrared satellite imagery, the NHC has noted a well-defined area of low-level circulation with persistent deep convection. This has prompted the agency to upgrade Tropical Wave AL99 to a tropical depression. Tropical Depression Six currently sits to the east of the Northern Leeward Islands with an initial intensity recorded at 30 kts. Tropical Depression Six’s movement is primarily being driven by the low-level ridge to its north. This ridge will cause Six to gradually steer to the west, and, slow in momentum over the next few days. Models indicate this will likely be a short-lived system as it lies in an unfavorable environment for tropical development.

Simulated satellite imagery from the ECMWF shows a few bursts of deep convection that are sheared away by 48 hours. The official forecast shows a steady-state depression through 36 hours that degenerates to a remnant low in 48 hours, and dissipates by 60 hours.

Tropical Depression 6 has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. The system is not forecast to intensify by the National #Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression 6 is the first tropical cyclone in the Atlantic since Don became post-tropical on 24 July. pic.twitter.com/PyCwdaB46p — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 19, 2023

Tropical Depression Six resides in a very active Atlantic basin, sitting between four other areas of potential tropical development. We are keeping a close eye on the broad area of low pressure that is currently just south of Florida, and tracking westward toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Activity in the Gulf - August 19th 1pm update from the NHC (kbtx)

In terms of how this might impact the Brazos Valley, well that depends on a few factors. One of those being, the high pressure sitting over the central United States. The clockwise movement surrounding this ridge is working to steer the low as it moves into the Gulf. Currently, models want to keep the track of this tropical system well to the south of the Brazos Valley. Regardless of development, this southern track would mean we miss out on most of the tropical moisture produced by this system, and as a result, most of the rain. Data indicates portions of south Texas could get anywhere from 1-3 inches of rainfall, while locally, we stay mostly dry.

