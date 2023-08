MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore confirmed to KBTX that there is at least one fatality following a crash Sunday.

The incident happened at FM 908 and FM 486. That is north of Thorndale and west of Rockdale.

Just before noon, roads were shut down in the area.

We are still waiting for more details on the crash.

