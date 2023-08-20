Missing person out of Brenham may need medical attention

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - According to Texas EquuSearch, a missing 32-year-old woman is likely in need of medical attention. Authorities say Chase Nicole Cormack was last seen in Brenham and may be living amongst the homeless community.

They say she was last seen back in July. She has multiple tattoos, including four stars on her chest and flowers with vines from her shoulder to her chest.

If you have seen Chase Nicole Cormack since her reported disappearance, know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Chase’s disappearance, please contact the Brenham Police Department at (979) 337-7337 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

MISSING: Chase Nicole Cormack, 32, Brenham, Texas (7/18/2023) Chase Nicole Cormack, a 32-year-old female, was last seen... Posted by Texas EquuSearch on Friday, August 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.