Fire near North Zulch now contained, but still burning

By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters say they have contained a fast-moving grass fire near North Zulch, but it’s still burning in the containment area.

Evacuations are no longer necessary, according to emergency management, but firefighters are still asking that everyone who isn’t a first responder stay away from the area due to limited access in and out of the rural area and a high number of emergency vehicles on the scene.

The area where the fire is located is north of North Zulch in Madison County along Diserens Road between Jinkins Road and FM 1452.

People should also avoid King Road, Jake Cole Road, and Hollis Road.

Firefighters from multiple agencies including air and ground support from the Texas A&M Forest Service are also assisting with the blaze.

The first was first reported during the noon hour but it’s unclear how it started or if any structures have been damaged.

