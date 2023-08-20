Texas A&M Corps of Cadets adds over 800 new members

The class of 2027 Corps of Cadets marched for the first time as members during the annual fish...
The class of 2027 Corps of Cadets marched for the first time as members during the annual fish review on Saturday morning.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The class of 2027 Corps of Cadets marched for the first time as members during the annual Fish Review on Saturday morning.

The new class is composed of 858 members who are either freshman or transfer students attending Texas A&M.

The class of 2027 is 20% larger than the previous class.

The group of Corp of Cadets is also the largest class in the last five years.

