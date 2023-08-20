Triki Advances to Triple Jump Finals on Opening Day of World Athletics Championships

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary – Texas A&M track & field’s Yasser Mohamed Tahar Triki advanced to the men’s triple jump final, while Fred Kerley reached the semifinals of men’s 100m Saturday as the World Athletics Championships got underway at the National Athletics Centre.

Triki highlighted the day representing Algeria in the triple jump, as he qualified for Monday’s final with a sixth place finish to start things off. He leaped 16.95m/55-7.5, just short of his season best of 17.32m/56-10.

With eyes set on defending his world title from last year’s championship, Team USA’s Kerley sailed into the men’s 100m semifinals with a time of 9.99 seconds. He finished second in his heat and qualified sixth overall for the semis on Sunday.

Natosha Rogers was representing the United States distance group in the women’s 10,000m finals. She finished in a time of 32:08.05 to place 14th.

Rounding out the day was Deborah Acquah in the women’s long jump, she leaped 6.50m/21-4 finishing in 19th place for Ghana.

Fans can watch tomorrow’s events from 1:15-3 a.m. on Peacock, 3:30-8 a.m. and 10:30-12 p.m. on CNBC and Fubo and 12-4 p.m. on NBC and Fubo.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

