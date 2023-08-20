Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After NOAA released their updated Atlantic hurricane season outlook, calling for an “above-normal” season, the tropics quickly got to work. As of the morning of August 20th, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring three areas of potential tropical development, one tropical depression, and one tropical storm, Emily. Tropical Storm Emily is the newest addition to the NHC’s list of active systems in the Atlantic, currently sitting roughly 1000 miles to the west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Maximum Wind Speed Movement Central Pressure Location 50 mph WNW at 10 mph 1001 mb 1000 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands

For the past several days, the system, that is now Tropical Storm Emily, has been an area of interest closely monitored by the NHC. This morning, however, satellite data revealed the development of more organized circulation, as well as, “a robust wind field on its northern semicircle...showing wind retrievals in the 40-45 kt range” (NHC TS Emily Discussion #1). This new data prompted the agency to issue the upgrade to tropical storm status.

Being steered by a low-level ridge to its north, Emily’s track will continue to the west-northwest at a pace of about 10 mph. A gradual turn to the north is expected after the tropical storm weakens into a remnant low, as it will get caught in the southern-most edge of the aforementioned ridge.

Tropical Storm #Emily has formed in the central tropical Atlantic - the 6th storm of the 2023 Atlantic #hurricane season. On average, the 6th Atlantic named storm forms on 29 August. An unnamed subtropical system formed in January which is why "E" storm is 6th storm of the year. pic.twitter.com/Y50ExjgahT — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 20, 2023

While there is still a chance that Emily could strengthen in the coming days, with its current situation in a fairly hostile environment for tropical development, that chance is low.

Emily might already be near its peak intensity, as vertical wind shear is expected to substantially increase over the cyclone in the next 24-36 hours as it remains embedded in a fairly dry mid-level environment.

Most models agree that Emily will dissipate into a broad area of low pressure within the next few days. The NHC does note, however, that there is a possibility of the environment becoming more favorable throughout the next week, but they do not mention the possibility of any regeneration for this particular storm.

Emily looks to remain in the Atlantic throughout its lifetime, posing no threat to the state of Texas, or any state for that matter.

