Victory Church hosts inaugural Safe Churches Conference

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 40 churches gathered in Bryan to discuss how to stop and prevent sexual abuse from happening in their buildings.

Victory Church hosted a safe churches conference that featured keynote speakers like Scotty’s House and the Texas Rangers.

Victory Church Assistant Paster Ethan Castleberry said it was important for churches to get together so they can find and share sexual assault resources to protect their church members and their communities.

“It’s not our job to suppress it and say go away. It’s our job to report it and let the authorities do the work because that’s the best way to get help for that person,” said Castleberry.

Victory Church hopes to have more safe churches conferences in the future.

