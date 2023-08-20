Winners of 5th American Hero’s Dream Wedding Giveaway tie the knot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a day filled with smiles and tears for one local couple who were able to tie the knot Saturday afternoon at their dream wedding.

Bride and groom, Mayson Smith-Kornegay and Tyler Kornegay won the 5th American Hero’s Dream Wedding Giveaway provided by the Inn at Quarry Ridge. The giveaway was created to give back and show appreciation to teachers, first responders and military personnel. Mayson is a third-grade teacher at Somerville ISD.

Inn at Quarry Ridge Manager, Benjamin Thompson, said the couple’s sweet and giving nature is what set them apart from the other applicants.

“They are actually using the money they would have spent on a wedding venue to benefit some students in her class and to also go towards some charities they want to set up down the line,” Thompson said.

As the giveaway winners vendors worked with the inn to cover everything from the venue, catering, the rehearsal dinner, DJs, the photography, the honeymoon, and even the dress and tuxedo.

“I feel like I get so emotional talking about it because we’re just so blessed to be able to experience all of this and be able to have all of our friends and family,” Mayson said.

That feeling of being blessed is a sentiment that Mayson shares with her new husband Tyler.

“All of the teams at Inn Quarry Ridge and all of the vendors have been amazing through the whole process and honestly keep it a lot less stressful, so we are so grateful for everyone that was involved,” Tyler said.

With family members living so far away, the couple said they were happy to have them all in attendance.

“We’re the only ones that really live here, so they’ve had to travel, all of them, so we’re just thankful they are all here with us,” Mayson said.

“Besides being around Mayson, being around our family is our favorite thing, so to have everyone gathered here just makes us so happy,” Tyler said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.