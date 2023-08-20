Young Advances to 400m Semifinals on Day Two of World Championships

Published: Aug. 20, 2023
BUDAPEST, Hungary – Texas A&M track & field’s Charokee Young advanced to the women’s 400m semifinals on the second day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Young, representing Jamaica, reached the 400m semifinals following a sixth-place finish in her heat with a time of 51.24 seconds. She races again Monday at 2:12 p.m. with an opportunity to reach the 400m final.

Defending men’s 100m world champion, Fred Kerley of the United States, narrowly missed out on the events final. He finished the semis in ninth with a time of 10.02 seconds, just 0.01 seconds from qualification to the final.

Bryce Deadmon, also donning the Red, White and Blue, finished 38th in the men’s 400m heats in 46.20 seconds.

Yasser Mohamed Tahar Triki competes in the men’s triple jump finals tomorrow with a start time of 12:40 p.m., while Shamier Little gets her championships underway in the women’s 400m hurdles at 11:50 a.m.

Fans can watch tomorrow’s events from 1-4 p.m. on USA and Fubo.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

