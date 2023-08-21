Aggies Drop 3-2 Decision against Washington State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies fell short against the Washington State Cougars, 3-2, in Sunday night’s game at Ellis Field.

The final score belied the Aggies’ dominance on the stats sheet. Texas A&M owned the advantage in shots (16-6), and shots-on-goal (7-4). The Aggies were again doomed by a late opposition goal, this time in the 79th minute.

The Maroon & White were the first on the board scoring in the 14th minute. Adysen Armenta made a long pass down the right flank to Jazmine Wilkinson who hit a one-touch flick to Carissa Boeckmann on the offensive side of the center circle. Boeckmann raced to the top of the penalty box before sending a right-angle pass to MaKhiya McDonald who found the back of the net with a right-footer.

The Cougars tied it up off a 50/50 ball near Washington State’s goal, Naomi Clark gained possession of the ball and scored an unassisted goal, going one-on-one vs. the A&M keeper. The Cougars took the lead in the in the 53rd minute. Grayson Lynch scored on a penalty kick with a right foot kick to find the left side of the goal.

The Aggies tied the score with a penalty kick scored by Maile Hayes. Hayes faked the keeper out before sending a missile out in with a right foot kick.

Washington State scored in the 79th minute with another goal scored by Lynch assisted by Margie Detrizio. Lynch made a strong kick to find the right corner of the goal to seal the win for the Cougars.

The Cougars’ Nadia Cooper made five saves to secure the victory.

SCORING SUMMARY

14′- Adysen Armenta made a long pass down the right flank to Jazmine Wilkinson who hit a one-touch flick to Carissa Boeckmann on the offensive side of the center circle. Boeckmann raced to the top of the penalty box before sending a right-angle pass to MaKhiya McDonald who found the back of the net with a right-footer. A&M 1, WSU 0

22′- Off a 50/50 ball near Washington State’s goal, Naomi Clark gained possession and scored an unassisted goal. WSU 1, A&M 1

53′- Megan Santa Cruz drew a foul in the box to earn the penalty kick. Grayson Lynch scored from the spot with a right foot kick to find the left side of the goal. WSU 2, A&M 1

60′- Maile Hayes was taken down in the box and earned herself a penalty kick. Hayes faked the defender out on the penalty kick to missile the ball in with a right foot kick. A&M 2, WSU 2

79′- Margie Detrizio made a cross pass to Lynch who made a strong kick to find the right corner of the goal. WSU 3, A&M 2

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field for Saturday’s Fish Camp Game against the Baylor Bears. First kick is 7 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri, and junior forwards MaKhiya McDonald and Maile Hayes can be found at 12thMan.com.

