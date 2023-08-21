All clear given after bomb threat prompts evacuation on Blinn Bryan campus

By Adrienne DeMoss and Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An all clear has been given after a bomb threat at Blinn’s Bryan campus prompted an evacuation Monday evening.

The college’s alert went out at 5:10 p.m., after dispatch received a call saying there was a bomb in the bathroom. Police and emergency management did a sweep of all campus buildings checking for a bomb and making sure people were evacuating, according to Richard Bray with Blinn College. The all clear was given at 5:30 p.m.

Police are still investigating the call that was made.

The fall 2023 semester starts on Aug. 23, classes were not in session Monday.

