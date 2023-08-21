Chicken Scratch Bingo to support Thanksgiving fundraiser

Money raised will fund Thanksgiving baskets to feed families in need
KBTX News 3 at Noon
By Crystal Galny
Published: Aug. 21, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland has an egg-citing event coming up. The organization will host its 6th annual Chicken Scratch Bingo, where people can purchase bingo squares to win money.

Families can come out and kids can feed the chickens prior to their release on the game board. The winner will be awarded $2,000 in cash.

Squares for the game are $100 each or three for $250.

Chicken Scratch Bingo is Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Downtown Elixir’s and the La Salle Courtyard in Downtown Bryan.

All the funds raised from Chicken Scratch Bingo go toward The Rotary Club of Aggieland’s Thanksgiving Basket Project in November.

This is the 25th year doing the project, and last year they delivered 500 meals to families with food insecurities in the Brazos Valley.

The basket provides a Thanksgiving meal that will feed six to 10 people.

For more information, check out Aggieland Rotary on Facebook.

College Station police investigating reports of shooting