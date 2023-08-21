College Station police investigating reports of shooting

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex Monday afternoon
(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating reports of a shooting, Monday afternoon.

It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1501 Harvey Road near Highway 6.

Our reporter on scene said shell cases can be seen in the parking lot that’s marked off with crime scene tape.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone is in custody.

We’ll update this story as more details are shared.

