College Station traffic engineer on planning commutes as Texas A&M students start school

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning
By Caleb Britt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M students started classes Monday, so more traffic can be expected over the next few weeks. The City of College Station’s senior traffic engineer Randell Smith said it will take about two to three weeks for students and drivers to adjust to the “new normal.”

“Just understand there’s a lot of new students that are trying to get to class, they’re trying to find those parking spots and they’re also trying to find the best route,” Smith said.

The most traffic will be around Texas A&M in areas like Texas Avenue, University Drive, Wellborn Road, George Bush Drive and FM 2818.

When getting out of the house to head to work or school, Smith suggests leaving at least 15 minutes early because most traffic will be seen between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“Be patient out there,” Smith said.

The senior traffic engineer recommends taking alternate routes to save time, if possible. Southwest Parkway, Dartmouth Street, Holleman Drive and Highway 6 can be great to take to get around the traffic.

For those having to commute by car, resources like Google Maps and Apple Maps can help you keep up with traffic in real time.

If you’re able to take an alternate route, Smith said it’s important to look out for the school zones in those areas because they may differ from the ones you’re used to passing.

“Speed limits can vary per school zone and remember there are no cell phones whatsoever in those school zones and watch for kids, their parents and all of those crosswalks,” Smith said.

Alternate modes of transportation like taking the bus or riding a bike or scooter should also be considered during this time, according to Smith. The TAMU mobile app can be helpful to keep up with the bus routes.

