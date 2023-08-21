Country music star speaks on importance of educators at the first Bryan ISD Education Foundation Hometown Reunion

Country music star Steve Wariner headlines first Bryan ISD Education Foundation Hometown Reunion
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 600 people gathered Saturday night for the first Bryan ISD Education Foundation Hometown Reunion event.

Headlining was country music legend Steve Wariner.

The Bryan ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 that raises money to elevate student achievement and support educators.

Organizers say they also had Bryan ISD students assist last night at the Legends Events Center.

The foundation provides teacher grant awards and scholarship opportunities for outgoing seniors.

Headliner Steve Wariner said he loves sports, but also had something to say about the importance of educators.

“The teachers are the most important thing for our young people,” said Wariner. “They are the ones who should be getting paid lots of money and they are our kids’ futures. And I say thank you to all of our teachers out there and Bryan ISD. “

All proceeds from Saturday night’s event will benefit educators in Bryan ISD.

They say through donations, the education foundation was able to give more than 300-thousand-dollars in 2022 to teacher and student initiatives.

