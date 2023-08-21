Fire engulfs fertilizer plant in Bartlett

(Milam County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Mike Core)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant in Bartlett was engulfed in flames late Sunday night.

Multiple fire agencies, including Round Rock Fire Department, Hutto Fire Department and Jarrell Fire Department, responded to the scene.

The City of Bartlett said the fire is contained and controlled but will remain active throughout the night.

Fertilizer plant in Bartlett engulfed in flames
Fertilizer plant in Bartlett engulfed in flames(CBS Austin)

Hazmat is on the scene due to chemical spills, according to the City of Bartlett.

Since it started as a chemical fire, city officials said the approach to extinguish the flames is different. Water will be dropped Monday morning, which is why it will remain active throughout the night.

Highway 95 is back open, and officials will assess when it will be closed again in the morning.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said deputies with his office would help with evacuations and any other assistance needed.

(CBS Austin)

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office asked people living in the area to follow instructions sent in a reverse 911 message.

Bartlett ISD has opened their gym and restrooms to anyone who needs to evacuate from the area near the fire.

All morning practices for Bartlett ISD junior high and high schools have been cancelled for Aug. 21, the district announced.

They say they have been in communication with emergency officials and continue to monitor the situation.

The St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett also has opened their fellowship hall to those who need it.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters monitor hot spots near private property along Diserens Road in Madison County.
Fire near North Zulch in Madison County now contained
Traffic Alert
18-wheeler crash closes southbound Hwy 6 in Bryan
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion
Tropical Storm Emily and Franklin both developed Sunday
Tropical Storm Emily forms in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Franklin develops in the Caribbean
Fatal crash
At least one dead following fatal crash in Milam County

Latest News

Bryan ISD Education Foundation
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
Preparing for the last weekend of August with some upcoming events
Preparing for the last weekend of August with some upcoming events
Texas A&M Class of 2027 gather at Kyle Field for class picture
Texas A&M Class of 2027 gather at Kyle Field for class picture
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
Fire near North Zulch in Madison County now contained