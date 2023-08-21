Fire engulfs home, vehicles in Calvert neighborhood

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Sunday evening engulfed a home and a pair of vehicles in a Calvert neighborhood.

Details are limited at the moment but the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was already engulfed, according to scanner traffic.

Firefighters from across Robertson County were asked to respond to the scene to help.

As more information is shared we’ll update this developing story.

