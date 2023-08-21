Fire engulfs home, vehicles in Calvert neighborhood

Firefighters from across Robertson County were asked to respond to the scene to help.
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.(Courtesy photo to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Sunday evening engulfed a home and a pair of vehicles in a Calvert neighborhood.

Details are limited at the moment but the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was already engulfed, according to scanner traffic.

Firefighters from across Robertson County were asked to respond to the scene to help.

As more information is shared we’ll update this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 40 students in Prairie View were sent to hospitals Friday night due to extreme heat...
38 students sent to hospitals for heat-related emergencies at Prairie View A&M University
Firefighters monitor hot spots near private property along Diserens Road in Madison County.
Fire near North Zulch in Madison County now contained
Traffic Alert
18-wheeler crash closes southbound Hwy 6 in Bryan
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten
The suspect's wrecked out vehicle on Rio Grande and Rock Prairie Road on Friday night.
CSPD patrol vehicle struck as suspect evaded police

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather update - August 20
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing person out of Brenham may need medical attention
Fatal crash
At least one dead follwing fatal crash in Milam County
Firefighters monitor hot spots near private property along Diserens Road in Madison County.
Fire near North Zulch in Madison County now contained