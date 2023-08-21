Fisher pleased with Saturday’s scrimmage as Fall Camp prepares to wind down

Texas A&M athletics will address Aggie football entrance on Thursday(12th Man Productions)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is beginning the final week of fall camp before they turn their attention to game week preps against New Mexico this weekend. The Aggies and Lobos will kick off the 2023 season on September 2nd at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 6pm and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher says Saturday’s closed scrimmage was their final full contact scrimmage of fall camp and he has been really pleased with how it went.

Fisher spoke to the media on Monday and says there were no injuries over the weekend. He also says that every starting position is still up for grabs.

The sixth year head coach saw noticeable improvement from last week’s scrimmage.

“There was less, I don’t want to say blown assignments, but more consistency in the techniques they used, knowledge of what they were doing, more confident in how they played, and I think they played faster. It showed. I think we played faster, quicker, and more physical. When you know what you’re doing and you’re confident in what you’re doing, that allows you to do that. And I think we did that as a group on both sides of the ball,” said Fisher.

Fisher also mentioned that offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree, who missed a lot of camp, participated in the scrimmage and while Bryce Foster did not play, he should be healthy and good to practice this week.

