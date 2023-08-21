Get over the summer slump and start your fitness journey at MaretHouse Fitness Boutique

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Summer vacations are coming to an end and the kids are headed back to school, which means that your schedule is about to get a whole lot busier. This can make it really difficult to stick to healthy eating or a workout routine.

David MaretHouse of MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club says planning and being intentional is what makes the difference as you are starting a gym routine.

“Hopefully we’re being a little more proactive than reactive with that planning, so you have to incorporate your healthy habits and your exercise routines,” said MaretHouse. “If you’re trying to be reactive and just kind of throwing it in there, that means you’re not really putting an importance on top of that in your life, and it’s massively important to take care of yourself.”

He says it’s good to be meticulous about scheduling and planning for the week in the gym and in the kitchen.

“Your health is very important, so we should put as much time and attention into that as we are our jobs or other aspirations that we might have,” said MaretHouse.

Lastly, he suggests taking a moment of gratitude for the body and circumstances allowing you to kick-start your health journey.

“Each person right now is listening to this, knows somebody that has some sort of limited mobility or functionality because they’ve been in a wreck, or maybe they’re older.,” MaretHouse said. “There’s something that’s limiting their world and being able to traverse it and so in recognizing that when we have the ability to do it, we’re honoring that person.”

MaretHouse is ready to help you with your fitness goals.

The gym is open Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For information on membership options or location visit MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club .

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.