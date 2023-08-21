Get ready for a ghoulish time at Kid to Kid!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kid to Kid Manager Sara O’Bannon says the store is fully stocked with Halloween costumes.

However, staff is not only unpacking costumes, they’re also busy unpacking fall apparel.

“We have a SWAT costume for a boy, a firefighter, a police officer, all those things are super popular,” said O’Bannon. “We have Chewbacca, super furry and we have separate accessories too! So if you have the outfit that may need the mask or a witches hat, we have those things as well.”

O’Bannon says that they are also fully stocked with princess costumes for Halloween or just for your little one to play dress up!

As for fall trends for the kiddos, you’ll find flannel, corduroy and accessories.

For kids heading back to school who may need a light jacket for those cold mornings just around the corner, Kid to Kid has you covered!

Kid to kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

