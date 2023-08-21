Get ready for a ghoulish time at Kid to Kid!

Get Halloween ready at Kid to Kid
Get Halloween ready at Kid to Kid(kbtx)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kid to Kid Manager Sara O’Bannon says the store is fully stocked with Halloween costumes.

However, staff is not only unpacking costumes, they’re also busy unpacking fall apparel.

“We have a SWAT costume for a boy, a firefighter, a police officer, all those things are super popular,” said O’Bannon. “We have Chewbacca, super furry and we have separate accessories too! So if you have the outfit that may need the mask or a witches hat, we have those things as well.”

O’Bannon says that they are also fully stocked with princess costumes for Halloween or just for your little one to play dress up!

As for fall trends for the kiddos, you’ll find flannel, corduroy and accessories.

For kids heading back to school who may need a light jacket for those cold mornings just around the corner, Kid to Kid has you covered!

Kid to kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters monitor hot spots near private property along Diserens Road in Madison County.
Fire near North Zulch in Madison County now contained
Traffic Alert
18-wheeler crash closes southbound Hwy 6 in Bryan
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion
What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
The crash happened at FM 908 and FM 486 north of Thorndale and west of Rockdale.
UPDATED: Two dead following fatal crash in Milam County

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring)
Fall Harvest Mocktail with Jennifer Satterfield
THE THR3E(Recurring)
MaretHouse gym is helping you kick start our workout routine
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Kid to Kid Halloween
thr3e- royal roots of freedom
The Thr3e - Royal Roots of Freedom