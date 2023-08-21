HISTORIC: Sunday TIED the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For only the second time in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of record keeping, the official thermometer reached the hottest high ever on record. Easterwood Airport topped off at 112° Sunday afternoon. This ties the all-time high temperature since 1882 with September 4th, 2000.

HISTORIC: Bryan-College Station TIED the ALL-TIME HOTTEST temperature of record.

Every single climate site across the Brazos Valley tied or broke a record high Sunday afternoon.



According to the official Record Event Report issued by the National Weather Service, 112° also:

breaks the old daily record high temperature for August 20th. The previous record of 107° was set in 1999

breaks the old record for the hottest August day. The previous record was 110° set on August 17th, 1903

The heat was not exclusive to just Brazos County. Every single climate site in the Brazos Valley either touched or broke a record high Sunday afternoon. Huntsville also reached a high of 112°, a temperature only previously seen one other time in July of 2022.

Brazos Valley high temperatures compared to previous August 20th records (KBTX)

Sunday’s historic heat is just another day of an unprecedented August and unprecedented summer. As the month draws to a close, it will solidify Summer 2023 as the hottest ever experienced in the Brazos Valley’s history, blowing away the previous summer of record from 2011 and tied last year in 2022. August will also go down as the all-time hottest of record.

Unrelenting. Continuous. Brutal heat. Fingerprints of human-induced impacts: anthropogenic warming, urbanization heating, and a developing El Niño.

Sunday’s high made for the:

16th record high temperature tied or broken this month

43rd consecutive day of triple-digit heat at Easterwood Airport -- the longest streak of record & counting

46th day of triple-digit heat in 2023

Added cloud cover from a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico should help to bring highs off of historic levels for a few days. By late week, area thermometers will once again approach or touch 110°, with record-setting highs back in the forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

