Hometown Heroes: Rudder Rangers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder is coming off a 2-8 season where they missed the playoffs.

The Rangers had a young team with 17 sophomores starting.

Rudder has been productive this off-season in workouts and also winning their first 7-on-7 state tournament game.

Their goal is to improve on last year’s record and get back to post season play.

“Last year we had one of the best special teams, but this year we want to do that all around.. offense, defense and special teams,” Rudder linebacker Nicholas Villarreal said.

“We’ve been working on our offense more and our defense more,” Rudder wide receiver Jaquise Martin. “We were kind of young last year but this year we’ve grown up and are juniors and seniors, so we should have some fire power on offense and defense this season.”

“What’s the theme of the year and it’s get back, and we want to get back to the playoffs,” Rudder head football coach Eric Ezar said. “Now we have a lot of guys who have experience and have played in a varsity game, so that definitely helps.”

Rudder opens the season against Willis.. and the team has had this game circled this off-season because they got beat by them 73-14 last year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.