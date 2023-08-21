Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Alex Fulton)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - All extracurricular activities have been canceled at Marlin ISD after academic standards were not met, KWTX has confirmed.

The district notified Itasca on Monday afternoon it was forfeiting the varsity football game.

“Academic excellence is our number one priority,” said Marlin High School Head football Coach Ruben Torres.

The district has new policies in place regarding grades, completed assignments, and academic standards that were not met, KWTX has learned.

“The issue is not poor academic performance. There is a new academic standard at Marlin ISD. It is a very high standard,” said Superintendent Darryl Henson.

“At Marlin ISD, our primary commitment remains to academic excellence and the holistic success of our students. Every decision we make underscores our dedication to ensuring our students are prepared for the future,” Henson further said.

“We firmly believe in treating our students as partners in their academic journeys, valuing their dedication and efforts toward shared goals of success.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today
College Station police investigating reports of shooting in the parking lot of The Grand...
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water...
College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island

Latest News

Brazos County Commissioners Budget Workshop session.
Nonprofits advocate for increased funding in Brazos County’s proposed budget
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Nonprofits advocate for Increased funding in Brazos County’s proposed budget
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station police arrest make gun, drug-related arrests
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Air Med 12 captain retiring after many years on the service
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Brazos Christian sweeps Vanguard at home to reach 17 wins