Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - All extracurricular activities have been canceled at Marlin ISD after academic standards were not met, KWTX has confirmed.

The district notified Itasca on Monday afternoon it was forfeiting the varsity football game.

“Academic excellence is our number one priority,” said Marlin High School Head football Coach Ruben Torres.

The district has new policies in place regarding grades, completed assignments, and academic standards that were not met, KWTX has learned.

“The issue is not poor academic performance. There is a new academic standard at Marlin ISD. It is a very high standard,” said Superintendent Darryl Henson.

“At Marlin ISD, our primary commitment remains to academic excellence and the holistic success of our students. Every decision we make underscores our dedication to ensuring our students are prepared for the future,” Henson further said.

“We firmly believe in treating our students as partners in their academic journeys, valuing their dedication and efforts toward shared goals of success.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.