Prepare for more traffic in BCS Monday morning as Aggies kick off new semester

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the first day of the fall semester for students at Texas A&M University.

That means you can expect more drivers on area roads starting Monday. You likely already noticed a lot more drivers in town starting last week as students and their families arrived in Aggieland ahead of Howdy Week.

There are several ongoing major road construction projects that will continue affecting your daily commute as well.

That includes the continued work on FM 2818 near Easterwood Airport and Wellborn Rd. between Rock Prairie Rd. and Holleman Dr.

News 3′s Caleb Britt will be live on Brazos Valley This Morning with the City of College Station’s Senior Traffic Engineer to talk about some ways to navigate through all the traffic.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters monitor hot spots near private property along Diserens Road in Madison County.
Fire near North Zulch in Madison County now contained
Traffic Alert
18-wheeler crash closes southbound Hwy 6 in Bryan
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion
Tropical Storm Emily and Franklin both developed Sunday
Tropical Storm Emily forms in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Franklin develops in the Caribbean
Fatal crash
At least one dead following fatal crash in Milam County

Latest News

Preparing for the last weekend of August with some upcoming events
Preparing for the last weekend of August with some upcoming events
Texas A&M Class of 2027 gather at Kyle Field for class picture
Texas A&M Class of 2027 gather at Kyle Field for class picture
Fire engulfs fertilizer plant in Bartlett
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
Fire near North Zulch in Madison County now contained