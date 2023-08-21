Prepare for more traffic in BCS Monday morning as Aggies kick off new semester

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the first day of the fall semester for students at Texas A&M University.

That means you can expect more drivers on area roads starting Monday. You likely already noticed a lot more drivers in town starting last week as students and their families arrived in Aggieland ahead of Howdy Week.

There are several ongoing major road construction projects that will continue affecting your daily commute as well.

That includes the continued work on FM 2818 near Easterwood Airport and Wellborn Rd. between Rock Prairie Rd. and Holleman Dr.

News 3′s Caleb Britt will be live on Brazos Valley This Morning with the City of College Station’s Senior Traffic Engineer to talk about some ways to navigate through all the traffic.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.