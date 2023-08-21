Preparing for the last weekend of August with some upcoming events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For those who don’t have any plans for the last weekend of August, here are a few upcoming events in the Brazos Valley.

Hog Splash

Over In Snook, people will be getting down and dirty in some mud as part of the 12th annual Hog Splash. Teams of 8-10 will compete in a mud volleyball tournament. There will also be a tent decorating contest.

The event is hosted by Hospice Brazos Valley and Slovacek’s. All the proceeds go to Hospice Brazos Valley which provides end-of-life care for families in the 17 counties in central Texas.

Spectators can watch the action for free while enjoying food and drinks. It will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Slovacek Foods.

KBTX will be competing in the volleyball tournament.

Messina Hof Winery: Harvest Festival: Grande Finale Gala

On Saturday, Messina Hof Winery in Bryan will host its Harvest Festival: Grande Finale Gala. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy a dinner with a menu presented by the Vintage House Chef.

The winery’s winemaker will also introduce each wine and walk guests through the pairings. Guest will also have an opportunity of having the “first-taste” of Messina Hof’s new-release wines.

The winning artwork from the winery’s Texas Artist Wine Label Competition will also be revealed.

This year’s theme is ‘Come Experience the Spirit of Harvest.’ Those who plan to attend are encouraged to dress in luscious red, jewel green, and white linen.

Astin Mansion Craft Show

The Astin Mansion will be hosting a craft show on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. The community event is free. There will be local vendors showcasing their business to the public.

Concessions will also be available for purchase throughout the event.

Vendor registration for 10x10 space was $20.

