Ralph Yarl receives gift from Texas A&M graduates

Just like most Sunday’s Pastor Darron Edwards stood before the United Believers Community...
Just like most Sunday’s Pastor Darron Edwards stood before the United Believers Community Church, delivering words of encouragement.
By Greg Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just like most Sunday’s, Pastor Darron Edwards stood before the United Believers Community Church, delivering words of encouragement. 

“Well, today was all about community, compassion, and it’s all about sharing love,” says Edwards. 

A special message on a day their church welcomed in a special guest; Ralph Yarl’s mother, Cleo.

On April 13th, 17-year-old Ralph was shot in the head by a Kansas City homeowner after mistakenly going to the wrong address to pick up his siblings. 

As Ralph continues to recover from his injuries, it’s compassion and love that’s been helping Ralph and their family along this tough healing journey, and the love today went beyond the walls of the church. 

Ralph has expressed strong interest in attending school at Texas A&M University in College Station for an engineering degree. 

So, today the university sent gifts to the Yarl family and allowed Pastor Edwards a former A&M graduate to present it to the family. 

“I’m hoping today becomes emblematic on what we can do in our city, is show compassion. It doesn’t take much, doesn’t take a lot of effort, takes a lot of heart and some intentionality,” says Edwards. 

Which for Cleo, who accepted the gifts on behalf of Ralph, the continued gestures are helping make that long tough road to recovery just a little bit easier. 

“Please continue to pray for us because the fight has not really started yet. The spiritual fight has already been won so, please put us in your prayers,” says Cleo. 

Ralph will be taking a trip to Texas A&M University in November and Pastor Edwards will also be joining the family on the visit.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Authorities provide update on fire at American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant in Bartlett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Ashley and KWTX Staff
Multiple fire agencies, including Round Rock Fire Department, Hutto Fire Department and Jarrell Fire Department, are responding to the scene.

News

Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause

Prepare for more traffic in BCS Monday morning as Aggies kick off new semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
There are several ongoing major road construction projects that will continue affecting your daily commute as well.

Local

Preparing for the last weekend of August with some upcoming events

Preparing for the last weekend of August with some upcoming events

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tyler Hoskins
For those who don’t have any plans for the last weekend of August here are a few upcoming events in the Brazos Valley.

Local

Texas A&M Class of 2027 gather at Kyle Field for class picture

Texas A&M Class of 2027 gather at Kyle Field for class picture

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The Texas A&M class of 2027 gathered at Kyle Field Sunday night to partake in this long-standing tradition of taking a class photo on the field.

Latest News

News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Fire near North Zulch in Madison County now contained

Updated: 12 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Aggies Drop 3-2 Decision against Washington State

Updated: 12 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs

Updated: 12 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets

Updated: 12 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Violation of burn barn blamed for large grass fire in Milam County

Updated: 12 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Local

Country music star Steve Wariner headlines first Bryan ISD Education Foundation Hometown Reunion

Country music star speaks on importance of educators at the first Bryan ISD Education Foundation Hometown Reunion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Heather Kovar
More than 600 people gathered Saturday night for the first Bryan ISD Education Foundation Hometown Reunion event.