Ralph Yarl receives gift from Texas A&M graduates

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just like most Sunday’s, Pastor Darron Edwards stood before the United Believers Community Church, delivering words of encouragement.

“Well, today was all about community, compassion, and it’s all about sharing love,” says Edwards.

A special message on a day their church welcomed in a special guest; Ralph Yarl’s mother, Cleo.

On April 13th, 17-year-old Ralph was shot in the head by a Kansas City homeowner after mistakenly going to the wrong address to pick up his siblings.

As Ralph continues to recover from his injuries, it’s compassion and love that’s been helping Ralph and their family along this tough healing journey, and the love today went beyond the walls of the church.

Ralph has expressed strong interest in attending school at Texas A&M University in College Station for an engineering degree.

So, today the university sent gifts to the Yarl family and allowed Pastor Edwards a former A&M graduate to present it to the family.

“I’m hoping today becomes emblematic on what we can do in our city, is show compassion. It doesn’t take much, doesn’t take a lot of effort, takes a lot of heart and some intentionality,” says Edwards.

Which for Cleo, who accepted the gifts on behalf of Ralph, the continued gestures are helping make that long tough road to recovery just a little bit easier.

“Please continue to pray for us because the fight has not really started yet. The spiritual fight has already been won so, please put us in your prayers,” says Cleo.

Ralph will be taking a trip to Texas A&M University in November and Pastor Edwards will also be joining the family on the visit.

