Registration open now for dance clinic put on by Boys & Girls Club and Aggie Dance Team

By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is teaming up with the Aggie Dance Team to host a dance clinic for kids in the community.

“The dance team has been gracious enough to volunteer and come and help us and host this dance clinic at the Boys & Girls Club,” Director of Marketing and Resource Development with the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley Maria Trevino said.

Registration is open now for the two sessions on Sept. 19 and 21. The clinic is open to anyone in the community between 6-12 years old and the cost is $25 for one session or $40 for both sessions. Choreography for different songs will be taught at each clinic. Each night will culminate in a showcase performance.

“The Boys & Girls Club is all about hosting programs and opportunities focused on healthy lifestyles, character, leadership and academic success,” Trevino said.

You can get more information here.

