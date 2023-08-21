Texas A&M Class of 2027 gather at Kyle Field for class picture

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Howdy Week at Texas A&M University is drawing to a close.

The week-long festivities continued Sunday night with the customary annual class photograph.

The Class of 2027 gathered at Kyle Field to partake in this long-standing tradition.

Numerous students, dressed in their maroon attire, assembled across the football field for the group snapshot. It was also an opportunity for new students to get to know one another before hitting the classroom Monday.

Aggies in attendance say they are enthusiastically looking forward to embarking on their freshman year and participating in the time-honored customs that attract many to Texas A&M.

Howdy Week will continue Monday and Tuesday with students having an opportunity to take their first day of class photos at the Academic Plaza on the Main campus, the Plant Pathology & Microbiology Building on the West campus, and the Sbisa Plazas.

Other Howdy Week events included a GatheRing and Yell Practice, Howdy Week Movie Night, President’s Picnic, MSC’s Party in the Park, and more.

