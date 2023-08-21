Triki finishes fifth in Triple Jump on day three of World Championships

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary – Texas A&M track & field’s Yasser Mohamed Tahar Triki finished fifth in the men’s triple jump finals on the third day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Triki secured a fifth-place finish for Algeria in the men’s triple jump finals. He leaped 17.01m/55-9.75, improving on his qualifying distance of 16.95m/55-7.5. The event was won by Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango.

Three-time NCAA Champion, Shamier Little of the United States qualified for the women’s 400m hurdles semifinals following a time of 54.40 seconds in today’s heats. She qualified eighth overall and will be back on the track tomorrow at 1:25 p.m. for the next round.

Charokee Young, representing Jamaica, finished sixteenth in the women’s 400m semifinals in a time of 51.40 seconds.

Fans can watch tomorrow’s events from 12:30-4 p.m. on USA and Fubo.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

