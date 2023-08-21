Activity in the Gulf of Mexico has officially become Tropical Depression Nine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Depression Nine may become Tropical Storm Harold before it makes landfall along the Texas coast.

The system now meets the definition of a tropical depression, and the initial intensity is estimated to be 30 kt. The far outer bands of the depression are nearing the coast of Texas and northern Mexico, and they are expected to begin moving inland [Monday] night.

Nine is moving quickly westward at around 16 kt. Due to the system’s positioning on the southern side of a robust mid-level ridge, these speeds are expected to be maintained as it approaches the coast. Models are in agreement that the depression will likely move over South Texas Tuesday.

While further intensification is anticipated, Nine’s broad rotation and limited time remaining over the warm Gulf waters, make the task more difficult.

In preparation of landfall, the National Weather Service has issued Tropical Storm Warnings along the Coastal Bend, stretching from Corpus Christi down to Brownsville. While wind and storm surge will be a factor, especially if the depression should strengthen to a storm, this system will serve primarily as a rainmaker for South Texas. For the most part, this will be beneficial rain, however, flash flooding is possible due to the ongoing drought plaguing the Lone Star State.

BRAZOS VALLEY IMPACTS

The best overall chance for a glancing blow from an outer rainband or two will come Tuesday morning through late afternoon. While the most widespread, heavy rain looks to fall south of I-10, a tropical downpour could be responsible for a tenth to quarter inch or more from Tuesday through Wednesday. We will stay breezy both Monday and Tuesday as the system moves closer and eventually into Texas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.