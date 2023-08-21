Violation of burn barn blamed for large grass fire in Milam County

“Please don’t put our heroic smoke eaters in harm’s way! Texas is a tinderbox, don’t be the match.”
Grass fire on CR 275 in Milam County. Photo Courtesy of Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says a grass fire spanning approximately 15-20 acres ignited off County Road 275 on Sunday afternoon due to outdoor burning and failure to adhere to a burn ban.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says the Cameron and Rosebud Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire and request assistance from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Currently, 200 out of 254 counties are under a burn ban including all Brazos Valley counties.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore is encouraging everyone to do their part and follow the burn ban orders that prohibit outdoor burning.

“The order prohibiting outdoor burning took effect July 14, 2023, at 12:00PM. It stands for 90 days unless otherwise terminated. Citations are being issued for violations. Please don’t put our heroic smoke eaters in harm’s way! Texas is a tinderbox, don’t be the match,” said Clore.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Texas Wildland Fire Preparedness Levels, the state is presently situated at level 4. This level is characterized by a substantial volume of wildfires, including both large fires and those that prove resistant to control, being reported daily across the state. The conditions are conducive to heightened wildfire activity, and there is a strong likelihood of requiring a significant commitment of state and local resources for prolonged durations. There is also the potential for sustained mobilization of interagency resources and the activation of incident management teams.

