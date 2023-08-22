Aggies Move Saturday Match Time to 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer announced the match time for Saturday’s Fish Camp Game against the Baylor Bears at Ellis Field has been moved to 8 p.m.

The match time has been adjusted to avoid the day’s most extreme heat conditions.

The Fish Camp Game is annually the one of the most highly attended collegiate soccer matches in the nation.

There is FREE admission for all Texas A&M Fish Camp participants wearing their camp shirt. The Aggie Soccer Fan Zone will also be in full action in the northwest corner of Ellis Field with a mix of activities and games for fans of all ages.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
College Station police investigating reports of shooting in the parking lot of The Grand...
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water...
College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion
The crash happened at FM 908 and FM 486 north of Thorndale and west of Rockdale.
UPDATED: Two dead following fatal crash in Milam County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Team v. Team
Six Aggies Garner Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team Recognition
Wade Taylor IV
Taylor IV Named SEC Preseason Player of the Year
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Tuesday Morning PinPoint Social Wx 8/22