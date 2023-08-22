Biden to attend next month’s G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN

President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca Thursday, August 17, 2023. (The Times-Tribune via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will attend next month’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that meetings—and Biden’s talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit—will focus on climate changeRussia’s war in Ukraine and more. The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with but China’s President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who have been invited to attend the leaders’ meeting

“He’ll discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine to increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world,” Sullivan said.

The leaders’ summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10.

Sullivan said Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sept. 4 to 7 to take part in the US-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit and East Asia Summit to engage with Indo-Pacific leaders.

