Threat at College Station High School prompts evacuation, road closures

Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
Students outside College Station High School after potential threat(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students and staff evacuated College Station High School Tuesday morning after a threat was called into CSISD’s crisis line.

Scanner traffic indicated a bomb threat was called in, but police have not confirmed the type of threat at this time. College Station police are on scene and have blocked Victoria Avenue from Barron Road to William D Fitch Parkway.

Limited information is available at this time, but KBTX reporters are headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as we gather more information.

This follows a bomb threat Blinn College received to its Bryan campus Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
College Station police investigating reports of shooting in the parking lot of The Grand...
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water...
College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion
The crash happened at FM 908 and FM 486 north of Thorndale and west of Rockdale.
UPDATED: Two dead following fatal crash in Milam County

Latest News

Simplified space specialist Andrea Buck shares tips on staying organized during the school year.
Simplified space specialist shares tips on controlling back-to-school clutter
Going to the beach right now means you might be met with bath-temperature water when wading...
Focus at Four: Ocean warming and how an A&M Oceanographer says it could effect you
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island
Early Tuesday Tropical Storm Harold continues to move westward toward the South Texas Coast.
Tropical Storm Harold forms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Texas landfall