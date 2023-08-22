Threat at College Station High School prompts evacuation, road closures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students and staff evacuated College Station High School Tuesday morning after a threat was called into CSISD’s crisis line.

Scanner traffic indicated a bomb threat was called in, but police have not confirmed the type of threat at this time. College Station police are on scene and have blocked Victoria Avenue from Barron Road to William D Fitch Parkway.

Limited information is available at this time, but KBTX reporters are headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as we gather more information.

We received a threat at College Station High School around 10:50am. Students and faculty have been evacuated and there is a heavy law enforcement presence. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/BV80lJLqVF — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 22, 2023

This follows a bomb threat Blinn College received to its Bryan campus Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.