Bryan business pushes for turn lanes after medians impact revenue and customer numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Raised medians installed on Texas Avenue in Bryan have been met with mixed reactions, with some business owners along the roadway expressing concerns about a decline in customer traffic since their installation earlier this year. These business owners are now sending a petition to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to consider modifications that would create additional turn lanes to accommodate drivers.

Among the businesses impacted, Babe’s Doughnuts and Coffee Shop and similar businesses typically see the most customers during morning rush hours. Babe’s owners say that they’ve noticed that customers coming from Bryan often encounter difficulties reaching them due to limited access points. Even areas with potential U-turn spots present challenges for drivers, raising safety concerns.

Dana Ung and the team at Babe’s Doughnuts and Coffee Shop have been serving delectable treats and beverages since 2018. Ung says their business has witnessed a 20% + decrease in customers since the medians’ implementation.

“I literally am seeing you know like my customers driving past especially us being a breakfast spot it’s harder for them to you know take a few minutes out of their daily commute to make a U-turn or go through like a neighborhood just to get like a quick breakfast,” said Ung.

Ung says the impact of dwindling revenue on small businesses like his, highlights that even minor sales reductions make a substantial difference.

“Working down 25 percent in sales is hard enough you know but I kind of just, I’m here every single day grinding and others always the possibility of you know this being the last year we’re here,” said Ung.

In response, TxDOT issued a statement to KBTX, stating that these projects contribute to safety enhancement and streamlined traffic flow.

“Improvements to Texas Avenue have been a priority for the local community for several years with several projects in the works. As partners with the Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization, including the City of Bryan, our office is delivering projects that will address all modes of travel through the corridor. This work is intended to improve safety for all who travel the corridor as well as encourage efficient traffic flow. This type of design is a continuation of similar improvements throughout the community where we’ve experienced a reduction in crashes of as much as 65%. Public outreach was held when developing these projects via a virtual public meeting in December of 2021, individual meetings directly with property owners, letters to businesses along the corridor and a presentation to the Bryan City Council.”

Yet, business owners like Ung believe that feasible solutions exist and are currently circulating a petition in the hopes of persuading TxDOT to incorporate additional turning lanes, including one near their establishment. Ung believes any adjustments made to Texas Avenue would be a minor effort on TxDOT’s part and would be beneficial.

“I think if they do make corrections on Texas Avenue that it wouldn’t be too much trouble on their part just to help out,” said Ung.

