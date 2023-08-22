Bryan teen arrested on robbery charges for shooting in Bonham Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested a teenager who they say is linked to the shooting of two people at a city park earlier this year.

Manuel Gonzalez, 19, of Bryan, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was arrested last Thursday outside a fast-food restaurant on William D Fitch Parkway in College Station.

The shooting happened in the evening hours of Monday, June 12th.

The victims were treated at a hospital and later released.

Police say money was demanded from the victims during the robbery but only marijuana was taken.

Gonzalez remains in the county jail on bonds totaling $204,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.