Bryan teen arrested on robbery charges for shooting in Bonham Park
The shooting happened in the evening hours of Monday, June 12th.
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested a teenager who they say is linked to the shooting of two people at a city park earlier this year.
Manuel Gonzalez, 19, of Bryan, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.
He was arrested last Thursday outside a fast-food restaurant on William D Fitch Parkway in College Station.
The victims were treated at a hospital and later released.
Police say money was demanded from the victims during the robbery but only marijuana was taken.
Gonzalez remains in the county jail on bonds totaling $204,000.
