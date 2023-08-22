College Station police arrest make gun, drug-related arrests

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say two men were arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop on Texas Ave and Southwest Parkway.

Through the investigation, police say two firearms, magazines and ammunition, marijuana, and MDMA pills were located inside the vehicle.

Arreyus Smith, 22, of Brenham, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Larry Smith, 31, of Houston, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 < 1G, and unlawful carry of a weapon. Smith also had a warrant out of Caldwell County for an assault case.

At last check, both remain in the Brazos County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.