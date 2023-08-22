Focus at Four: Ocean warming and how an A&M Oceanographer says it could effect you

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Going to the beach right now means you might be met with bath-temperature water when wading into the waves.

“The ocean water in general is actually very good at absorbing heat. So if air temperatures are increasing, then ocean temperatures will increase as well. And this happens on a global scale,” said Katie Shamberger, a professor in the Texas A&M Oceanography department.

When it comes to coral, the temperature of the water is crucial. Coral is considered a lifeline in ocean ecosystems.

“As long as ocean temperatures stay high and the coral are without their symbiotic algae, they’re not getting enough food, and they could die. And since coral are the organism that builds up that reef structure that supports all these really important fisheries species, all those other species will start to feel impacts if the coral end up dying from being bleached,” Professor Shamberger said.

Coral bleaching is whn corals become white dues to various stressors like changes in temperature, light or nutrients.

“Coral reefs are pretty good at recovering from stresses once the stress is removed. So if a coral bleaches and the water temperature cools down it can recover. But, if the water temperature stays warm for too long and the coral dies, then we’re talking about long term effects to the ecosystem,” said Shamberger.

While the situation seems out of the public’s hands, Shamberger says little actions can make a big difference.

“Corals are sensitive to local stressors like pollution, overfishing. Anything that you can do to reduce pollution is helpful,” said Shamberger.

