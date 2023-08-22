Focus at Four: Preparations underway for GOP Presidential Debate in Milwaukee

By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023
MILWAUKEE (KBTX) - The eyes of the Republican party will be fixed on the stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wednesday night as the first presidential debate of the 2024 election will take place.

KBTX White House Correspondent John Decker joined First News at Four Tuesday to look ahead to what we can expect when the eight candidates take the stage.

“These are important for the candidates because not everybody may be familiar with all eight of those candidates,” Decker said. “It’s an opportunity to introduce themselves, to talk about their records and also talk about what they would do if they were elected president.”

Former President Donald Trump will not be participating in the debate. Instead, he will run counter-programming with an already pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X.

“He is that elephant in the room. Many questions will be posed regarding Donald Trump and the way the candidates would differentiate their prescriptions for this country versus what he has put out there,” Decker said. “I’m sure there will be some opportunities, if candidates wish to do so, to level some criticism at the front-runner.”

Aside from Donald Trump, it’s expected the candidates will be asked questions about both foreign and domestic issues.

“Inflation, certainly, is one of those top issues for most voters. And then foreign policy, certainly the war in Ukraine, U.S. relations as it relates to China, North Korea, that will certainly be posed,” Decker said.

