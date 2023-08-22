Guard taken hostage at St. Louis jail, police say

Officers said prisoners have taken a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 70-year-old guard has been taken hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis, KMOV reports.

Officers said prisoners have taken a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard is not armed, and police do not have information on any injuries. Police said the incident is confined to the fourth floor.

A source told KMOV the detainees are demanding pizza and chicken patties amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

