Inmate stabs two correction officers at Connecticut facility

Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of...
Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of them inside a facility on Tuesday.(Department of Corrections/WFSB)
By Rob Polansky, Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Two officers were stabbed at a correctional facility in Newtown, Connecticut on Tuesday.

The Connecticut Department of Correction reported that the incident happened at the Garner Correctional Institute.

Officials say an inmate used a sharpened toothbrush to stab one officer in the neck and the other in the torso.

“The attacker was immediately secured and transported to the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Restrictive Housing Unit,” officials said.

The officers were treated at the hospital and released.

The attacker was identified as 35-year-old Joe Baltas of Meriden. Baltas is serving a life sentence for murder, according to the department’s website.

“He last entered the Department of Correction on October 26, 2006,” officials said.

DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros released a statement after the stabbing:

“As Commissioner, this is my worst fear - that our brave staff members are attacked and injured. I rushed to the hospital as soon as I learned of the assault, and thank God, they are all right. This is a sobering reminder of the dangers our courageous correctional professionals face on a daily basis. We must always remain vigilant. I am doubling down on my efforts to ensure the safety of these fine men and women.”

State police and the DOC are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
College Station police investigating reports of shooting in the parking lot of The Grand...
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water...
College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions
Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High School given all clear after bomb threat disrupts classes
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion

Latest News

FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic...
Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter
FILE - Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of...
US tightens some offshore oil rig safety rules that had been loosened under Trump
Evidence photo shared by College Station Police on social media.
College Station police arrest make gun, drug-related arrests
Queen’s "Fat Bottomed Girls" is missing from a new album release for children.
Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ missing from ‘Greatest Hits’ release for kids