List of vendors for Silobration at Magnolia Silos released

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Silobration is returning to the Silos at Magnolia in Waco from Oct. 19 to 21 and the full list of vendors participating in the the Vendor Fair has been released.

Organizers say this year’s vendors fall into eight categories including Apparel, Art and Paper, Baby and Kids, Bath and Body, Eat and Drink, Home, Jewelry and Accessories, and Men’s.

Some of this year’s vendors include Bloom Bath Co., Fabled Bookshop, Black Oak Art, Manready Mercantile, Ivory Cotton Bar, Byndr Leather Goods, and MIMOSA Handcrafted. The full list of vendors can be found HERE.

Silobration is a free to the public, but includes select “ticketed experiences.”

Ticketed Experiences Include:

An Evening with Chip and Jo: Spend an evening with Chip and Jo as they reminisce on twenty years of Magnolia. Plus, enjoy a performance from musical guest JOHNNYSWIM.

Magnolia 20th Anniversary Tours: Enjoy a special 20th anniversary walking tour of the Silos grounds. Hear behind-the-scenes details, take in the view from the roof of Magnolia Market—even get a peek inside the Silos!

Rooftop Access Pass: Enjoy the best view in Waco all weekend long with unlimited access to Magnolia Market’s rooftop lounge.

Free Activities Include:

Vendor Fair and Food Trucks: Stroll streets lined with 40+ artisans, makers, and food vendors from all over the country as they set up shop in Waco for the weekend!

Live Music and Stage Programming: Live from the Silos Stage! Grab an oversized bean bag chair, take a seat at one of our covered picnic tables, or relax on the turf and enjoy live music and special programming throughout the weekend.

Daytime Activities: Enjoy all that our 5 acre Silos property has to offer—visit the shops, explore the garden, pause inside the Old Church, and eat fare from our food trucks. Plus, take in special pop-up experiences scattered throughout the grounds.

CLICK HERE to see the full weekend schedule and to purchase tickets

The Magnolia Silos are located at 601 Webster Avenue in Waco.

