Little Advances to 400m Hurdles Finals as Top Qualifier

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Texas A&M track & field’s Shamier Little qualified first overall for the women’s 400m hurdles final on the fourth day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Little secured her spot in the women’s 400m hurdles final following a blistering season best time of 52.81 seconds. She improved upon her heat time by a staggering 1.59 seconds and was just 0.42 away from her personal best time of 52.39. She represents the Red, White and Blue again in Thursday’s final at 2:50 p.m.

The Aggies have four representatives from the United States competing in Wednesday’s events. Opening the day is the defending women’s 800m world champion Athing Mu. She opens her title defense in the morning’s heats with a start time set for 3:10 a.m. The javelin duo for the United States, Maggie Malone and Ariana Ince take to the field in two qualification groups starting at 3:20 and 4:55 a.m., while Natosha Rogers runs in the heats of the women’s 5,000m at 4:10 a.m.

Fans can watch tomorrow’s events from 4-7:30 a.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. on USA and Fubo.

